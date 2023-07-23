Downtown Visalia trades Italian food for Indian

“Today, with multiple locations, we are so grateful to have expanded our family, from our guests to our employees,” JuJu writes on the eatery’s website. “Our hearts desire has always been to make a difference in the lives of others, even if it’s just by simply spreading kindness. We’ve been blessed to have huge support from our local community, family, and friends along with fantastic teams of people. You are why House of JuJu exists!”