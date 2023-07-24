Local cooling centers offer respite from high temps

Porterville offers four cooling center locations during times of extreme heat. The Porterville Library at 50 West Olive Ave. in Porterville is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Residents can also use the Porterville City Hall at 291 North Main St. from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and the Porterville Transit Center at 61 West Oak Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and on Sundays, they can visit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.