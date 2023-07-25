Fresno, Tulare counties sees significant rent hikes

IT’S ABOUT THE MONEY…

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18.7% percent of individuals in Fresno County live in poverty; in Tulare County, 19.4% live in poverty. By comparison, in San Francisco County, one of the state’s wealthiest counties, 11.4% of its residents live in poverty. From 2017 to 2021, the average per capita income in San Francisco County was $77,267. In Fresno County, the 2021 per capita income was $27,295; in Tulare, it was $23,706.