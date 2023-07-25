Orosi home search turns up drugs, weapons etc.
Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives arrest 32-year-old active gang member on charges including cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and stolen firearm possession
CUTLER-OROSI – A 32-year-old Orosi man is in custody after Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives uncovered multiple marijuana plants, four firearms including one stolen and an assault rifle as well as miscellaneous ammunition during a search of an Orosi residence.
The search was conducted around 3 p.m. Friday, July 21 by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detectives with the Marijuana Investigation team (MIT) and the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (TAGNET). The detectives also identified and arrested Eric Herrera, who they said is an active gang member in the city, on multiple felony charges.
The sheriff’s office reported that during the search, detectives located multiple cannabis plants along with an unannounced amount of suspected cocaine. In addition to the multiple firearms, the search also netted several high-capacity magazines and a large amount of miscellaneous ammunition.
Herrera was booked into jail on charges of cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of high capacity magazines and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Anonymous tips can be submitted by going through the TipNow program at 559-725-4194 or online at tcsotipnow.com.