Tulare man guilty of 61 counts of child molestation

Of the 61 counts, there were two counts of oral copulation with a child ten years old or younger, one count of sexual penetration with a child ten years old or younger, 34 counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, twenty-one counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen, two counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 and one count of forcible oral copulation of a minor age 14.