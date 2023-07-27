BBQ, beer fest brews up in Dinuba
Dinuba BBQ & Brew Fest, an inaugural event sanctioned by Kansas City Barbeque Society, features music and cornhole along with beer tasting
DINUBA – The city of Dinuba holds its first BBQ & Brew Fest in early August, with the hope of making it an annual tradition.
The event, which has been sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Rose Ann Vuich Park. Activities feature the barbeque competition, beer tasting and live music from three acts.
The BBQ competition is serious business for competitors entered, and is one of two KCBS-sanctioned events scheduled in California during the month of August. Organizers will award $6,000 in prize money, with the grand champion competitor receiving $1,000 and Reserve Champion earning $750. Event competitions typically draw attendance in the thousands.
Competition categories include chicken, ribs, pork, brisket and dessert. Cash prizes also go to the top five finishers, with first place finishers getting $300. Meat inspection and cooks’ meeting takes place on Friday, Aug. 4, with cooking competition beginning at noon on the 5th.
Live musical acts are California guitarist Michael Walker, blues-rock guitarist AC Myles (performing 1 to 3 p.m.) and Fortunate Son, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band. A cornhole tournament highlights the game activities scheduled for the day.
For more information on the BBQ & Brew Fest, call Heather at 559-725-2016 or email to [email protected].