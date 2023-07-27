Region football teams kick off preseason practice
Defending champ Redwood, Porterville return to battle for East Yosemite League supremacy, Exeter hopes to repeat title success in Tri-County Sequoia
VISALIA – Prep football teams in Visalia, Portervlle, Tulare, Exeter and other Tulare County locales are beginning their push toward championship seasons as fall practice kicked off this week.
Defending champion Redwood and second place Porterville High will again battle it out for supremacy in the East Yosemite League while Tulare’s three schools will try to crack the upper division of the West Yosemite League standings against defending champ Lemoore, Hanford and fellow Tulare County school Dinuba High.
In addition, Exeter High will try to repeat its perfect run through the Tri-County Conference Sequoia Division this fall, while co-champion Strathmore will try to capture an outright title in the East Sequoia League (ESL). Fellow county schools Woodlake, Farmersvlle and Lindsay also will try to move up the ESL ladder.
A brief look at each league’s prospects entering the fall practice season:
East Yosemite League
Redwood (8-3, 5-0) prevailed in the 2022 EYL race with a 28-0 home victory over Porterville before falling in the Division I section playoffs at Central. The Rangers will need to replace graduated Francisco Alvarez (1,740 yards, 14 touchdowns) but have candidates in junior Erik Rico and sophomore Luke Sanchez. Top rusher Jacob Perch also has graduated, but younger brother Alex Perch returns after running for 353 yards and five TDs.
The Panthers (9-2, 4-1) won nine of 10 regular season games including a 55-7 mauling of rival Monache (2-8, 1-4) before being bounced from the Division III section playoffs by Independence-Bakersfield. Leading the offense is junior returning quarterback Rocky Arguijo (1,908 yards, 14 TDs). Two returning backs will try to fill the shoes of graduated Jared Garcia, who ran for 1,120 yards and 14 scores.
Rounding out the league, Golden West (4-6, 2-3) and Mt. Whitney (4-7, 2-3) will try to challenge the leaders. El Diamante (1-9, 1-4) stunned the Trailblazers in the regular season finale to knock them from a postseason spot, while Monache (2-8, 1-4) got its lone EYL win over the Miners.
West Yosemite League
Tulare Union (4-7, 3-2) and Mission Oak (6-6, 1-4) made the postseason, with the Hawks snapping a four-game league losing streak by scoring a 30-25 Division III playoff win over San Luis Obispo before losing to Independence-Bakersfield in the quarterfinals. Mission Oak is led by senior quarterback Daniel Gonzalez (2,857 yards, 28 TDs) and senior receiver Kenny Jackson (72 catches for 1,051 yards, 8 TDs), while Tulare has a pair of quarterbacks returning this fall who combined for 1,700 yards and 13 scores in 2022.
Tulare Western (2-8) went winless in league in 2022, but did collect non-league wins over Visalia schools Mt. Whitney and El Diamante. The Mustangs lost their quarterback, leading rusher and top receiver to graduation.
Tri-County Conference (Sequoia)
Exeter High (7-4, 4-0) rode the strength of close wins over Reedley (17-14) and Immanuel (14-6) along with routes of Hanford West and Sierra Pacific to capture the conference crown. Veteran coach Keirsten Lamb’s Monarchs saw their postseason run quickly end in a 22-6 loss at Coalinga in the Division IV first round.
Junior Jacob Molina (1,021 yards, seven touchdowns) and senior Ruben Ruiz (452 yards, 5 TDs) return at quarterback. The Monarchs also return top receiver senior Aiden Robertson (33 catches for 506 yards, three TDs), but the team needs to replace the 842 combined yards of graduated seniors Matthew Howell and Jace Evans.
Exeter opens the season Friday, Aug. 18, at home against Strathmore, then travels to Woodlake on Aug. 25.
East Sequoia League
Strathmore (8-3, 6-1) settled for a share of the league title following a 13-6 road loss at Corcoran. After racing past Lindsay, 49-20, to earn a co-title, the Spartans’ season ended in a 42-21 loss at Shafter in the opening round of the Division IV section playoffs. Strathmore will ride the legs of senior running back Jacob Poole, who ran for 1,534 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Woodlake tied for third in league with Orosi, then scored a Division VI playoff win over Boron before losing in the quarterfinals at Mendoa. The Tigers are led by senior quarterback Vincent Duran and senior running back Isaiah Taylor (883 yards, 7 TDs).
Farmersville (5-5, 4-3) is led by junior QB Ziler Almanza (722 yards, 8 TDs) while Lindsay (4-7, 3-4) has three returning players who combined for 46 catches last year. Granite Hills (1-9, 0-7) will try to climb out of the ESL basement after being outscored 329-63 in seven league losses.