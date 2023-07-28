Adventist Health Tulare hosts free Community Health Fair
Event offers school and sports physicals along with a variety of wellness checks for persons of all ages
TULARE – Young Tulare residents heading back to school this fall can get their health needs met, because Adventist Health Tulare is offering a free Community Health Fair.
The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 5. And runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Adventist Health Medical Office, located at 2059 N. Hillman St.
Primary care providers including an obstetrician, a dentist and Adventist Health staff will be on hand to offer a variety of free services and activities for persons of all ages, with an emphasis on children and teens heading back to school.
A popular offering for students participating in athletics and other activities is free school and sports physicals. A variety of immunizations are being offered, including those for children who are entering kindergarten.
Other health offerings are wellness checks including taking blood pressure, and checking blood sugar and hemoglobin levels. Free oral exams also are being offered by the dentist at the Health Fair.
Adventist Health officials are providing food, games and giveaways at the Health Care. For more information on the event, go to Adventist Health Tulare’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AHTulare.