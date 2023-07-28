Kaweah Health watches out for stroke victims
Kaweah Health brings WATCHMAN treatment to locals with non-valvular atrial that could decrease the need for blood thinners and their risk of stroke
VISALIA – A permanent heart implant designed to reduce stroke risk in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation is now available at Kaweah Health – making it the first facility to offer the procedure locally.
On July 21, Kaweah Health announced its first implant procedure of the WATCHMAN FLX™ left atrial appendage closure device for stroke prevention on a patient with atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood normally.
Between Tulare and Kern counties, Kaweah Health is the first hospital to offer the WATCHMAN device, which is an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners for people with non-valvular AFib, the most common type of AFib. The procedure was performed by Dr. Atul Singla and a specialized cardiac team at Kaweah Health Medical Center on patient Betsy Murphy.
“This is going to make a big difference in the lives of patients with non-valvular AFib who are unable to take blood thinners due to various reasons and are at risk for stroke,” Singla said in a press release from Kaweah Health.
The WATCHMAN is a minimally invasive, one-time implant about the size of a quarter. It sits inside the heart’s left atrial appendage (LAA) where blood clots often occur. The device creates a barrier to prevent blood clots from escaping into the bloodstream and causing a stroke or other adverse conditions.
Singla is excited about being able to offer this procedure to patients in the Central Valley.
”Watchman therapy is an alternative to oral anticoagulation (blood thinners), and this is a particularly attractive option for patients at high risk for bleeding,” Singla said.
An estimated seven million Americans are affected by AFib, which causes an irregular heartbeat that can feel like a quivering heart. People with AFib have a five times greater risk of stroke than those with normal heart rhythms. The WATCHMAN closes off an area of the heart called the LAA to keep harmful blood clots that may form there from entering the bloodstream and potentially causing a stroke.
By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke may be reduced and, over time, patients may be able to stop taking blood thinners. Kaweah Health is the only hospital in the area performing the WATCHMAN procedure and offers it as a treatment option for non-valvular AFib patients in the Central Valley.
Kaweah Health is a publicly-owned community healthcare organization that provides comprehensive health services to the greater Visalia region and Tulare County. With more than 5,000 employees and 700 medical staff, Kaweah Health stated in a news release that it is committed to meeting the community’s health needs through state-of-the-art medicine, high-quality preventive services, and specialized health centers and clinics.
