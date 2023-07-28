More white supremacist flyers found in Visalia
Citizens of Visalia continue to find flyers in their neighborhoods for a group going by the “California Blackshirts”
VISALIA – Residents in a neighborhood northwest of Walnut Avenue and Lovers Lane first encountered flyers with white supremacist propaganda placed in plastic bags, weighted down with rocks and left on driveways at the beginning of July. Since then, other neighborhoods have since reported similar activity.
The flyers show a symbol not clearly tied to any well-known white supremacist group pictured above the words “a call to action” and have a message on the backside addressed to “all men and women of the European race.”
“I think it’s disgusting, and it’s not to be taken lightly given the mood that’s in the country these days,” resident Bev Anderson said. “We think – in Visalia, California – we think we’re immune to stuff that happens in big cities, but we’re not.”
Anderson said she picked up around 30 flyers that were in people’s yards during her morning walk in the Beverly Glen neighborhood along Kaweah Avenue on July 23, which is southeast of Mooney Boulevard and Noble Avenue. Many of her neighbors also posted about the situation in an online group and she said some of them had found the flyers very early in the morning.
The same group also appears to have been active in San Luis Obispo, where people wearing masks and hats to shield their faces have done “banner drops” by holding up signs along busy roads that say things like “white men unite” and “embrace white pride.”
The San Luis Obispo mayor, Erica Stewart, released a statement on Instagram July 22 commenting on the activity and saying that the city’s vision is to have a place that is “welcoming, inclusive and safe for all.”
“We firmly stand against racism, bigotry and discrimination of any kind,” Stewart said.
The Sun-Gazette has not received any reports of similar activity in the Visalia area, but some banners displayed in San Luis Obispo have included the same link to a Telegram Messenger channel that is on the flyers being distributed around Visalia neighborhoods.
The channel was created June 29 and initially included an introductory message and an email for vetting to join the group. Since the Sun-Gazette’s first report on the flyers, the channel also has videos posted to it showing the banner drops in San Luis Obispo and local news reports about them.