Visalia Blue captures Pacific Southwest Regional championship
Squad wins tournament in Nevada on July 22 to become first-ever Visalia youth team to qualify for Cal Ripken World Series tournament play
VISALIA – The Visalia Blue 11-Under All-Stars made history in city youth baseball last weekend.
The Blue defeated Hawaii Homegrown by a 2-1 score in extra innings July 22 to capture the Cal Ripken Baseball Pacific Southwest Regional Championship in Fallon, Nev. The triumph meant that the Blue became the first-ever Visalia team to qualify for the Ripken World Series under the 50/70 format (50 foot pitching mound, 70 foot baselines).
The Blue’s 2023 season ends with the championship, because there isn’t a World Series for the 11-U bracket this year. However, Visalia received an automatic berth in the 12-U Ripken World Series in 2024.
Coach Cole Beyer said the team has the motto of faith, attitude and effort, and put all three ideals together to post a 26-4 season record and perfect 5-0 runs through the State and Southwest Regional tournaments.
“To play as 10-year-olds and to get as far as we did and then get the opportunity to play the team who beat us last year and then win, is a great testament,” he said. The Blue avenged a 2022 Southwest Regional finals loss to Hawaii Homegrown by pushing across the winning run in the seventh inning in this year’s title game.
Gabriel Chavez knocked in Ryan Gibbons to give Visalia the lead in the top of the seventh, and then second baseman Major Davidian threw out the potential tying run at home plate in the bottom of the inning. Right fielder Luke Iverson then made a shoestring catch to end the game and set off a celebration.
Nate Nieto worked the first four-plus innings, allowing just one run. Beyer said the all-tournament selection lived up to his nickname of “Big Game Nate.” Sawyer “Sauce” Weber then closed with two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Easton Kitchen, whose double plated Iverson with Visalia’s first run in the fourth inning, was named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament.
The Blue’s William Graves was presented with the Sportsmanship Award, and was a key contributor to the 4-1 semifinal win over Hawaii Kai earlier in the day. Graves pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball before Eli Huizar came on in relief to retire the final batter by strikeout.
The other semifinal game saw Hawaii Homegrown defeat the River Park All-Stars. Both the Blue and Homegrown posted perfect 3-0 records in pool play to qualify for the semifinals.
Of the Blue All-Stars’ four losses this summer season, two came against 12-year-old all-star teams. Beyer said the players have been great representatives for the city with their talented play and sportsmanship.
“We’re teaching these kids how to ‘successfully fail’ because that’s what life will teach you. It’s been a great season,” he said.