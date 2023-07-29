Mission Oak graduate wins national equestrian award

Farrenkopf is a six-year member of the association, and served as the 2022-23 Zone 10 youth board representative during her senior year at Mission Oak. She is a member of the KZ Equestrian IEA team in Exeter, and is coached by Kaitlyn Harding. She was a member of various academic clubs in high school and served in leadership roles with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and other service organizations.