Mission Oak graduate wins national equestrian award
Megan Farrenkopf is presented IEA National Sportsmanship Award for being the highest placing senior sportsman in 2023
TULARE – A woman from Tulare is one of two people who has earned a National Sportsmanship Award (NSA) recognition from the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA).
Megan Farrenkopf, an honors graduate with a 4.19 grade point average, of Mission Oak High School, was announced on July 25 as the senior sportsman winner of the sportsmanship award for having the highest ranking of any graduating senior this past spring. Also honored by the IEA as overall NSA winner is Lillian (Lily) Muzzy from Coto De Caza in Southern California.
Farrenkopf is a six-year member of the association, and served as the 2022-23 Zone 10 youth board representative during her senior year at Mission Oak. She is a member of the KZ Equestrian IEA team in Exeter, and is coached by Kaitlyn Harding. She was a member of various academic clubs in high school and served in leadership roles with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and other service organizations.
Farrenkopf will be attending UC Berkeley this fall. She will receive a $500 cash scholarship from IEA.
Muzzy, a sophomore who rides on the Chestnut Hills IEA team in San Diego County, received the student rider National Sportsmanship Award. She is an honors student with a 4.11 GPA, and is a five-year member of the interscholastic association. Muzzy also carries competition experience outside of IEA which has warranted her countless awards and titles on the national show circuit.
Like Farrenkopf, Muzzy will receive a $500 cash scholarship from the IEA, but also receives a lifetime membership to the IEA and a nomination by the IEA to affiliates’ sportsmanship award programs.
As part of the application process, student riders submitted a photo, resume, school transcripts, composed a 250-word essay explaining how horses and/or equestrian competition have influenced his/her life and three letters of recommendation. A panel of three judges evaluated each application and determined the results based on a scoring rubric.
The Interscholastic Equestrian Association has more than 14,600 members across the U.S. participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. The association’s mission is to promote lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics.