Blackwell returns to football after 8-day coma, recovery

In short order, emergency medical services arrived, took him to the emergency room and admitted him to Kaweah Health hospital. Carol was told to stay home, otherwise she would be waiting for hours until he was given a room. At around 12:30 a.m., she got a call from Blackwell’s doctor who said this was “a perfect storm” between his dehydration, heat stroke, hit to his head and then breathing in water. Had any of those circumstances changed, Blackwell’s death-defying experience may have only been a quick trip to urgent care. But that wasn’t the case.