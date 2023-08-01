Blackwell returns to football
after 8-day coma, recovery
After nearly dying from aspiration, dehydration, heatstroke and a severe fall in his backyard Strathmore football coach returns for the 2023 season as an inspiration to this years players
EXETER – Strathmore head football coach, Jeromy Blackwell, has led multiple teams to valley championship wins, state playoff victories and even a state championship. He was a standout player for Lindsay High School in 1995 and bruised defenses as a fullback for the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturdays. But his most fierce competition was never on a football field.
Just this summer Blackwell was fighting for his life after he collapsed from heat stroke and fell head first onto a brick paver and then settled into a shallow puddle of muddy water and dirt. He spent two hours breathing in the muddy water until his wife Carol found him in his backyard.
From Blackwell’s perspective, he was spending the day mowing his front and backyard ahead of a beach trip they were going to take the next day, July 1. A little before 4 p.m., Blackwell began barbecuing while Carol took a nap after her shift at SaveMart. As best as he can remember, he was feeding his 14-year-old, and practically blind, dog from the barbeque, just to wake up eight days later in the hospital.
Carol found him between 6 to 6:30 p.m. lying face down in the dirt. Blackwell joked and said his wife thought he passed out drunk because she thought he was snoring. What she actually heard was him aspirating from the hours of breathing in dirty water.
“I thought, ‘what the heck Jeromy, get up, get up!’ Then I saw that he was trying, but he couldn’t. And then I thought, ‘oh my god now I have to call the ambulance’,” Carol said.
In short order, emergency medical services arrived, took him to the emergency room and admitted him to Kaweah Health hospital. Carol was told to stay home, otherwise she would be waiting for hours until he was given a room. At around 12:30 a.m., she got a call from Blackwell’s doctor who said this was “a perfect storm” between his dehydration, heat stroke, hit to his head and then breathing in water. Had any of those circumstances changed, Blackwell’s death-defying experience may have only been a quick trip to urgent care. But that wasn’t the case.
Blackwell was placed in the intensive care unit almost immediately, and then intubated – albeit, not without a massive amount of struggle. He was told after he woke up that he was thrashing around fighting the intubation tube, and several nurses were required to hold him down.
When they removed the tube five days later, nurses and doctors felt that he could breathe on his own. But just an hour later they realized they would have to intubate him again.
“According to one of the male nurses, he said, ‘Hey Mr. Blackwell, you’re not going to remember any of this but it took about 10 of us to pin you down to put the tube back in.’ And that was a really big guy,” Blackwell said. “He said that I threw that guy about 10 feet across the room. I said, ‘thank you, but I’m sorry.’”
Like any experience in the hospital, it was not something to be enjoyed and it was hard on everyone involved. While he was sedated nurses and Kaweah Health technicians extracted several ounces of fluid from his lungs to combat his pneumonia. His family, facing uncertainty, questioned how long this would last.
“We had people telling us to get him out of the hospital, and then I thought about what they know that I don’t know, because I’ve never been through anything like this,” Carol said. “Then it was almost time to pay the bills, and then I thought about how long this is going to be. Could it be months?”
Needless to say it was a massive relief when he woke up on the eighth day in the hospital. Blackwell credits the hard work that his nurses put in that made the difference. Not to neglect the effort by his doctors, but he saw the amount of dedication his nurses provided to bring him back from death’s door.
“I want to give props to the nurses in that hospital,” Blackwell said. “They had to deal with me for 12 hours at a time. They were patient and good, and I believe that those girls in the ICU saved my life.”
BACK TO FOOTBALL
Now Blackwell is looking at his recent brush with death as any championship coach would, as a way to illustrate the values he instills in his players everyday.
After spending eight days in a medically induced coma, Blackwell spent another four trying to get enough strength to walk on his own. He said it was surprising how much muscle atrophy eight days of bedrest can do. He began with a walker in the hospital, and then took that home to get around the house.
His first venture outside was an exhausting 40-yard-walk to the mailbox and back.
“I was like, I’m kinda huffing and puffing. Then I went to the doctor one week ago and had to walk up three flights of stairs…and I couldn’t breathe,” Blackwell said. And for as long as he’s been coaching football his philosophy has been “one play, one assignment, one situation, at a time.” And if they follow that they’ll go “1-0” every week.
Not so coincidentally, that was Carol’s advice to him during his recovery: “one day at a time.” And that’s what he took to his players before they started practice on July 24 – almost two weeks after being released from the hospital.
Taking on the elephant in the room head-on, he told his players that, “the system that we’ve instituted is solid and good because it works. I know it works. I’ve seen it work. But it has added value because I’ve experienced the ‘1-0 (philosophy)’ in a life saving episode. All of it translates.”
Blackwell said his players were “pretty glued in” because they didn’t have a lot of clarity on what he had gone through. But by the end, Blackwell said they were happy to have him in the room.