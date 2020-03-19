Only 6 school districts remain open in Tulare County

The list of schools that are still open to students is much smaller and dwindling by the hour. Here is the latest on schools which are open, for now:

Still Open

Outside Creek School District

The single-school district’s K-8 school south of Farmersville, is open and will continue to hold classes unless they receive instruction from the county or state, according to office staff.

Springville Union School District

Springville Union’s board of trustess met on March 16 and decided to keep the school open to students, but will re-evaluate this week during its Spring Break, March 16-20.

Strathmore Union School District

Tulare County Office of Education confirmed that Strathmore Union School District’s board of trustees decided to remain open at its March 18 board meeting. Separate from Strathmore High School, which is part of the Porterville Unified School District, Strathmore Union’s elementary and middle school are holding normal class hours. The school district is still working on the best options to provide students with meals and instructional materials if and when they close the schools.

Woodville Union School District

The single-school district’s K-8 school had already planned its Spring Break for this week, March 16-20, and does not have any plans to close school when students return on March 23 as the district “has not been advised by the Tulare County Department of Public Health that the conditions exist in Tulare County to mandate the closing of schools.” Their staff will use the non-instructional days to clean and disinfect the campus and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

PORTERVILLE

Porterville Unified School District

Porterville Unified schools are already on Spring Break this week, March 16-20., and will use the time to clean and disinfect its campuses. The school district says it will closely monitor the situation and use this week to disinfect its schools. “At this time, PUSD has not been advised by the Tulare County Department of Public Health that the conditions exist in Tulare County to mandate the closing of schools, however, we are working to ensure our students will be supported if that decision becomes necessary.”

Burton School District

The Porterville-based school district, which includes four elementary, one middle and four charter schools, is already on Spring Break next week. The school district says it will closely monitor the situation and use this week to disinfect its schools.

Closed Schools

VISALIA

Visalia Unified School District

Visalia Unified joined the long list of districts closing schools on Friday over coronavirus concerns. They said their schools will remain closed for the period of March 16 through April 13. On March 16, the district announced it would offer Grab-N-Go meals at more than two dozen locations throughout the city as well as selected elementary and middle schools and bus stops beginning on March 18. The drive-thru lunch and next-day breakfast pick up will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Each child receiving a meal must be present, whether they pick it up themselves or a parent is picking it up for them. For a full list, visit vusd.org. “During this time of school closures, the District will offer support services for students. More information on these services and how families can access them will be shared in the coming days. Please look for communication updates from the District on our website at vusd.org, the VUSD app, or District social media platforms.”

The Academies Charter Management Organization

Sycamore Valley Academy and Blue Oak Academy will be closed March 17 through April 13. During this time, both schools will be using a distance learning webpage where parents can access educational materials for their students. Instructional packets will be prepared for students without internet access that can be picked up at the front office.

Valley Life Charter Schools

The K-12 charter school in Visalia is closed from March 16 through April 13, with students returning to class on April 14. The school serves 670 students.

TULARE

Tulare City School Districts

The Tulare City School Districts will be closes from March 16 through April 13. The District is providing enrichment work for all students. Students who have digital access can find a link on the District Website – TCSD COVID 19 –Learn at Home for their grade levels. Students can access all digital resources through Clever. Students without digital access, can pick up materials at their school site in the cafeteria, along with sack lunches, on Friday, March 20th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Work will not be turned in or graded. TCSD is currently working with TJUHSD to coordinate providing meals to all students, ages 1 through 18, at all of TCSD’s 15 school sites beginning Wednesday, March 18th from 11:00 am -1:00 pm, Monday through Friday. These will be grab-n-go meals available through a drive-thru or pick-up system. Children must be present to receive the meals. Adults are not eligible. “Regardless of how many days the school ends up staying closed, at this point, we are not looking at extending our calendar,” the district stated on its website. “The Governor has announced an executive order that will not require us to make up those days. The last day of school will still be Tuesday, June 9th. All graduations are still on the same dates as scheduled.”

Tulare Join Union High School District

Tulare’s high school district, separate from its elementary schools, will be closed from March 16 through April 13. The district was determining options for students to continue learning during the hiatus, according to a March 14 message from Superintendent Tony Rodriguez. TJUHSD is currently working with TCSD to coordinate providing meals to all students, ages 1 through 18, at all of TCSD’s 15 school sites beginning Wednesday, March 18th from 11:00 am -1:00 pm, Monday through Friday. These will be grab-n-go meals available through a drive-thru or pick-up system. Children must be present to receive the meals. Adults are not eligible.

Buena Vista Elementary

The single school district in Tulare is closed from March 16 through April 13.

Liberty School District

The single-school district’s K-8 school closed March 16 through March 20, until further notice. The elementary school will not observe Spring Break until April 6-13.

Sundale Union School District

The single-school district’s K-8 school north of Tulare is closed March 16 through April 13, and will return to school on April 14 following Spring Break. Teachers are working this week to prepare printed and online packets by grade level for students. The district will offer Grab-N-Go lunches and next day breakfast beginning tomorrow, March 17, from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays at the school parking lot.

Sunnyside Union Elementary

The single-school district’s K-8 school held normal class hours today, March 16, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday. The school near Strathmore had previously scheduled professional development days this Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, so there will be not school those days. The board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, March 16, to “review the situation and make decisions regarding a possible closure.” Changes will be announced to parents through the district’s social media.

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District

Tulare County’s largest school district in an unincorporated community is closed from March 16 through April 13. Free lunches are available weekdays beginning March 18 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at every site. Lunch and next morning breakfast pickups are a Grab-N-Go drive-thru service where each children receiving a lunch must be in the vehicle and parents and children are asked to remain in their vehicles. Home learning packets by grade level will be available by the end the week. Teachers have been instructed to remain in communication with students and parents via email or by phone when appropriate.

Dinuba Unified School District

Dinuba Unified schools will be closed from March 16 through April 14. The district has yet to issue instructions on school meals and instructional materials but will soon be adding them to its website at Dinuba.k12.ca.us. Social and emotional support for students are available by calling the district office at 595-7206.

Exeter Unified School District

Exeter Unified campuses will be closed from March 18 through April 13 with the district staff and its board of trustees re-evaluating and monitoring the situation during that time. The district has canceled all assemblies, sports and extracurricular activities through April 13. Teachers have prepared learning packets and/or online activities for students to do at home with the goal to provide structure for at-home learning and prevent regression and learning loss during this extended break. Students can access online resources such as: MyOn, Newsela, and Khan Academy through their EUSD student account on Clever. If you are unable to access online resources and need hard copies of learning activities for students, please pick up these grade level packets at the district office between 8am – 4pm starting on Thursday, March 19. “Please review the online resources below and also the sample learning schedule for families,” EUSD stated on its website. “This is optional and is suggestion only. We know that many students are experiencing anxiety due to this situation and it is important that we remind our children and family members that we will get through this. Most people, especially children, find comfort in routine.”

Farmersville Unified School District

Farmersville Unified held normal classes today but that evening its board of trustees voted to close down its campuses to students from March 18 through April 13. During the school closure period, Superintendent Paul Sevillano said the district will provide “high quality education” for student through distance learning and/or independent study through Google Classroom, learning platforms, and prepared packets of instructional materials for students as well as school meals. Prepackaged lunches and next day breakfast meals will be distributed through a drive-thru set up at each school (please check the school/district website for the meal schedule) The district had already canceled all non-essential assemblies, field trips outside of Tulare County, parent nights, concerts, performances and sports until after Spring Break on April 14.

Lindsay Unified School District

On March 16, Lindsay Unified trustees voted to close all Lindsay schools from March 18 through April 13, with students returning to class on April 14 following Spring Break. The district will be providing specific information and communication March 17 to learners and parents regarding learning expectations, grab and go food services, and emergency contact information. The district had previously stated it was prepared to provide Grab-N-Go meals for anyone ages 1 to 18 and supply study materials that should add up to 5 hours of daily learning. “The Lindsay Unified staff is deeply committed to being of service to the best of our ability during this closure. Please continue to monitor the district website for daily updates regarding district actions related to COVID-19.”

Woodlake Unified School District

Woodlake Unified campuses are closed from March 17 through April 13. WUSD will be providing lunches to all children 18 and under daily beginning Wednesday, March 18. Students will be given their lunch and a breakfast which can be warmed up at home the next day. Children can pick up meals with or without a parent; however, parents cannot pick up meals without their children present. Meals must be eaten off site. School buses with lunches will be delivered at regular bus stops and lunches can be picked up at the following locations weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: FJ White Learning Center (the bus zone); Castle Rock (the bus zone); and Woodlake High School (in front of the high school). Teachers are preparing daily engagement work for all grades from now until the start of Spring Break on Friday, April 3.

TK-2 grades will primarily be focused on work packets (which are in the mail and on their way to students’ homes) and 3rd-12th grade will use a variety of online resources and packets (be sure the Chromebook assigned to your student is working properly). Teachers will also be working during this time and will be available to you through email and other correspondence. Teachers will hold “office hours” daily for students. Each teacher will contact students to provide details related to how this will work at each grade level and site. For those children who did not check out a chromebook or have never logged into their email accounts, contact your student’s school for help or call to let them know you are interested in a work packet. “Regardless of how many days the school ends up staying closed, WUSD will not add any days at the end of the school year.”

OTHERS

Allensworth Elementary School District

Allensworth Elementary closed as of March 17 but did not release how long they would be closed.

Alpaugh Unified School District

Tulare County Office of Education confirmed that Alpaugh Unified, which includes an elementary and a high school of the same name, has closed. Students are tentatively scheduled to return to class on April 14, following Spring Break.

Alta Vista School District

Tulare County Office of Education confirmed that single-school district’s K-8 elementary school has closed. The school district is on Spring Break this week and has students tentatively set April 14 as the date students will return to class.

Columbine School District

Tulare County Office of Education confirmed that the single-school district’s K-8 school in the Tulare County portion of Delano, Calif. has decided to close following a decision by its board of trustees at a March 16 meeting.

Ducor Union School District

The single-school district’s K-8 school south of Porterville is closed as their school lunches are provided by the Porterville Unified School District. A message from superintendent Isidro Rodriguez, Jr. said classes will resume when Porterville Unified classes resume, which is tentatively scheduled for March 23.

Earlimart Elementary School District

Earlimart Elementary, which includes two elementary schools and a middle school, closed March 17 through April 13. The district began distributing independent study lessons for students beginning today, March 16 that will be turned into teachers when classes resume. The district is still working on a delivery method for distributing school lunches.

Hope Elementary School District

The single school district’s K-8 school south of Porterville was already on Spring Break but announced it will close beginning on March 23 through April 13, but will re-evaluate the situation during its April 8 board of trustees meeting. Students without computers at home can check one out from the district office beginning March 24.

Kings River Union Elementary School District

The single-school district’s elementary school closed on March 14 through April 14, following its Spring Break. The school began providing school meals to students on March 16. Teachers are working this week to prepare classwork for students to be picked up on a future date.

Monson-Sultana Joint Union School District

The single-school district closed its K-8 school from March 16 through April 14, with plans to reopen on April 14 following Spring Break. The district will be communicating with parents in the coming days about how they can pick up academic materials for their students. School lunches will be available weekdays beginning March 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in parking lots at the school, Monson Store in Monson, or Redwood Inn in Sultana. This is a Grab-N-Go service where cars can drive-thru to pick up lunches. Each student receiving a lunch must be present at pick-up.

Oak Valley Union School

The single-school district’s elementary school is closed from March 16 through April 14 with students returning to class after Spring Break. Superintendent Heather Pilgrim said the district will be providing lunch and the next day’s breakfast on weekdays beginning on March 18. The rural district near Tulare will be sending buses out with lunches to its two bus stops at 11:30 a.m. and will also have a Grab-N-Go drive-thru at the school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Teachers at the K-8 school are working this week to create grade-level packets for students and place them on the school’s Google Classroom or print them out for pick up. Packets should be ready by March 19.

Palo Verde Union School District

The single-school district near Tulare is closed from March 16 through April 13 with students returning to class after Spring Break. The school has about 600 students from preschool through eighth grade.

Pixley Union School District

Pixley Union, which includes an elementary and middle school of the same name, is closed from March 16 through April 13, with students returning to class after Spring Break.

Pleasant View Elementary School District

The district, which has two schools, one for grades K-4 and another for grades 5-8, is on Spring Break this week, March 16-20, but announced schools will be closed through April 13. In a March 16 letter, Superintendent Mark Odsather said the district will be sharing additional information on support services, such as meals and instructional materials, in the coming days.

Richgrove School District

Instead of closing schools this week, Richgrove Superintendent Mario Millan announced Sunday night that the K-8 school will be on minimum day schedule until further notice, with students being released at 1:30 p.m. each day. The school board is meeting this afternoon to discuss the possibility of a total school closure and to discuss how students will receive meals and educational materials and instruction.

Rockford School District

The single-school district will close its K-8 school tomorrow, March 17, through April 13, with students returning to school on April 14 following Spring Break. Student assignments and instructional materials will be available for pick up from 7-10 a.m. on March 23. Information on school lunches will be forthcoming.

Saucelito School District

Tulare County Office of Education confirmed that the single-school district has closed its K-8 campus to students after opening the week with a normal class schedule. Parents can get up to the date information on the district’s website, saucelito.org, ClassDojo parent-teacher app, or through the district’s social media. The rural district educates about 80 students in grades K-8 between Pixley and Terra Bella.

Sequoia Union School District

Sequoia Union’s board of trustees voted at its March 16 meeting to close the K-8 school in Lemon Cove from March 17 through April 17. Student work packets are available in the office from 8am – 5pm. Additional information related to school lunches and other updates will be shared with parents as it becomes available. If your student will need meals during the closure please complete the form http://bit.ly/SUclosure.

Stone Corral School District

The Tulare County Office of Education confirmed this week that the single-school district has closed its K-8 elementary school in Seville. Students at the rural school, which serves about 580 students from Yettem and Seville in the north county, will tentatively return to class on April 14, following Spring Break.

Terra Bella Union School District

In a March 13 letter to parents, Superintendent Guadalupe Ramon wrote that the elementary and middle school will remain open but that assemblies, field trips, sports, and all extracurricular activities have been canceled through April 10. Tulare County Office of Education confirmed on March 19 that the school district on Highway 65 south of Porterville has closed.

Tipton School District

The single-school district closed its K-8 elementary school from March 16 through April 13, with students returning to class on April 14. Grab-N-Go meals, including lunches and breakfast for the next day, will be distributed through a drive-thru behind the school’s multipurpose room from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Children must be present to receive a meal. Teachers are working this week to provide printed and online instructional packets for students to use at home.

Traver Joint School District

The single-school district scheduled a minimum day today, March 16, but have announced it will close its PK-8 school from March 17 through April 13, with students returning to class on April 14 following Spring Break. Educational materials were provided on March 16 for students to take home.

Waukena Joint Union School District

The single-school district could not be reached as of press time. The K-8 school serves about 220 students near the Kings-Tulare county border between Tulare and Corcoran.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Fresno State

Fresno State will temporarily cancel in-person classes from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March 19, to prepare faculty for virtual instruction, which will begin on Friday, March 20. The campus will remain open during this time period and non-academic business will continue.

College of the Sequoias

College of the Sequoias employees will begin working remotely on March 19 at all three of its campuses in Visalia, Tulare and Hanford. Student Services offices, computer labs and the library on all three campuses will be closed. Sports, events, concerts, performances and community outreach activities have been canceled for the rest of the spring semester. Last week, the District announced it would temporarily move most of its face-to-face classes to alternate formats (online, email, Canvas, Zoom, etc) until at least April 13. The move reduced the number of people on its three campuses from 15,000 to less than 500. Today’s announcement will reduce that number to less than 50 at any one time.

Porterville College

PC, which had already scheduled its Spring Break this week, March 16-20, is planning to resume classes next week, but will remain in contact with local, county and state officials concerning appropriate practices and the need for additional measures. Sports, events, concerts, performances and community outreach activities have been canceled for the rest of the spring semester.

West Hills Community College

On March 17, West Hills’ board of trustees voted to continue to provide educational services to students, especially through online delivery, during the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. West Hills will shift to an expanded delivery of online instruction by Wednesday, March 18.