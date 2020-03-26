VUSD Board to vote on school closure extension

Visalia Unified trustees will hold a special meeting this Friday to consider extending the district’s school closure

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Visalia Unified School District’s Board of Trustees will hold a special Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27 to consider extending the temporary school closure. As per Executive Order N-29-20 from Governor Newsom, the meeting will be held via a live webcast and may be viewed online at www.vusd.org/boardwebcast.

“The health, safety, and well-being of students and staff are the highest priority for the District,” the district said in a released statement on March 26.

VUSD schools are currently closed for the period of March 16, 2020, through April 13, 2020 and have been monitoring the situation of COVID-19 in Tulare County. At the meeting, the board will consider taking action on a resolution to extend the temporary closure through May 1, 2020. With the passage of this resolution, schools and on-site educational programs of the District would resume on May 4, 2020.

“Visalia Unified realizes that the school closure significantly impacts our families and our community; however, we believe this to be the best course of action to help reduce the potential spread of the virus. We will continue to communicate updated information with our community as it becomes available.”

To keep parents and the community informed, the district has prepared a series of informational videos that address a variety of topics that will affect the school year, including videos specifically for high school seniors. The videos are posted on the district’s website at www.vusd.org; additional videos will be shared as new information becomes available. Continue to look for communication updates from the District on its website and social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.