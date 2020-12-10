VUSD delays return to in-person instruction for grades 3-6

Visalia Unified says decision was made on guidance provided by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency amidst a record surge in hospitalizations locally

VISALIA– Students in grades 3-6 will not be returning to school on Monday in Visalia.

Just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, Visalia Unified School District announced it will delay a return to in-person instruction for third through sixth grade students. This marks the second straight delay for students in those grades after originally being scheduled to return on Dec. 7 and then on Dec. 14 prior to the most recent announcement.

District spokesperson Kim Batty said a new return date was not identified as part of the announcement.

VUSD said it made the decision to stall the staggered reopening plan for its 26 elementary schools based on guidance from the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency in a recent meeting with district administrators.

“Since the beginning of the school year, Visalia Unified School District has been asked by state and local health officials to be prepared to adjust school reopening plans based on the spread of COVID-19 in the area,” Batty wrote in a released statement. “Today, VUSD administration met with leaders of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency to continue their collaborative work to ensure the District is moving forward with their staggered reopening plans in the safest manner possible.”

There will be no change for students in preschool through second grade who returned to in-person instruction on Dec. 7, a week after their initial return date of Nov. 30. Students in preschool through second grade whose parents chose in-person instruction will continue to attend school in person, and all preschool through second grade students whose parents chose full distance learning will remain on full distance learning.