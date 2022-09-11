VA Clinic marches to Visalia

The deal is a win for Gallagher, downtown Visalia and Dunbar himself. Gallagher bought BMI in 2018 when the insurance giant also purchased 15 other small brokerages around the country. In Visalia, they also bought out the Lewis & Associates Insurance business. Gallagher retained 71 of BMI’s 80 employees after the purchase, according to an article in The Sun-Gazette.

Dunbar said Gallagher Visalia’s employees will relocate to another building in downtown, which he said he was not ready to divulge, but would bring the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance staff back to Main Street where it was located for much of its history in Visalia. Buckman Mitchell moved out to the building on Santa Fe in 2007 to support the city’s vision for developing east downtown. This new move will help improve some of the recent vacancies in downtown by filling a prominent building on Main Street. Dunbar said his staff should complete the move by Dec. 1, 2022 if all of the permitting remains on track for the remodel of the Santa Fe building.

“We are very excited to be back on Main Street again,” Dunbar said. “We will fill up our building with something very nice for Visalia, and veterans, we get to go back to our roots on Main Street.”

Dunbar said he was happy to give up Gallagher’s current home in exchange for bringing more veterans services to the city. His family’s history of military service dates back to the Civil War, fighting for the Union Army in Massachusetts. His mother’s father served in the U.S. Army in World War I. Both of his parents were in the U.S. Navy in World War II and actually met at a USO dance. His son-in-law is currently an Army Ranger who did eight tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It really makes me feel good to see this going to use for veterans,” Dunbar said.