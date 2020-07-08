Police crash car thieves’ Fourth of July fun

Visalia Police Logs

Saturday, July 4

At 4:50 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a single vehicle motorcycle accident. Upon arrival it was learned that Christian Anaya, 32, was traveling northbound on Lovers Lane north of Caldwell when he struck the center median causing him to lose control. Anaya and the motorcycle came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Anaya is on DUI probation, alcohol has been determined to be involved in this collision. Due to Anaya’s need for medical attention the case will be forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney for review.

Friday, July 3

At 12:38 a.m. hours Visalia Police Department Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was involved in a felony vandalism call for service. During a search of the vehicle 65 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sales was located. The driver of the vehicle John Winchester, 54, was booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for transportation and possession of methamphetamine for sales. The passenger Angela Montandon, 51, was booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for transportation and possession of methamphetamine for sales and felony vandalism.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Visalia police officers responded to Caldwell and West for a fatal traffic collision. Upon arrival it was learned that Bryan Buhl, 42, was westbound on Caldwell when he failed to stop for a red light at West St. and attempted a U-turn. Buhl turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Caldwell at West St. on a green light. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Buhl admitted to failing to stop for a red light and consuming alcohol. Buhl was arrested and booked into Tulare County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, July 1

At approximately 12:15 a.m. officers from the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a shooting into an occupied residence that had just occurred in the 200 block of E. Houston. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect had fired numerous rounds into a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence, and fled on foot prior to the arrival of officers. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.