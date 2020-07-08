Two men beat up and steal from local vendor

Tulare County detective arrests Joshua Lindsey for stealing from, beating up street vendor in Exeter

EXETER – Tulare County deputies are searching for an accomplice who beat up a street vendor and stole his money on July 4.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, just before 3:30 p.m., a detective was driving in the area of Road 204 and Avenue 256 in Exeter when he saw a dark colored sedan driving recklessly.

As the detective approached the intersection, he learned that a nearby fruit stand had just been robbed and that two men had left in the car that was speeding off.