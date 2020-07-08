Two men beat up and steal from local vendor

Tulare County detective arrests Joshua Lindsey for stealing from, beating up street vendor in Exeter
EXETER – Tulare County deputies are searching for an accomplice who beat up a street vendor and stole his money on July 4.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, just before 3:30 p.m., a detective was driving in the area of Road 204 and Avenue 256 in Exeter when he saw a dark colored sedan driving recklessly.
As the detective approached the intersection, he learned that a nearby fruit stand had just been robbed and that two men had left in the car that was speeding off.
After a short pursuit, 25-year-old Joshua Robert Lindsey was arrested and taken into custody.
Through further investigation, detectives learned Lindsay and another man went to the fruit stand, beat up the 65-year-old vendor and took his money.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The case is currently under investigation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department TAGNET Unit. Anyone with information as to identity of the additional suspect is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.