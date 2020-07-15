Man with three DUIs charged with murder of motorcyclist

At 8:30 p.m. on July 2, Visalia police officers responded to Caldwell and West for a fatal traffic collision. According to VPD, Buhl was traveling westbound on Caldwell when he failed to stop for a red light at West Street and attempted a U-turn. Buhl turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Caldwell at West Street on a green light. The victim, later identified as John Bolin, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Buhl admitted to failing to stop for a red light and consuming alcohol. Buhl was arrested and booked into Tulare County Jail. If convicted, Buhl faces life in prison.

Buhl wasn’t the only person with prior convictions to be arrested for DUI last week. At 4:50 a.m. on July 4, VPD responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Lovers Lane near Caldwell Avenue. The motorcycle rider, 32-year-old Christian Miguel Marquez Anaya, was traveling northbound on Lovers Lane when he struck the center median causing him to lose control north of Caldwell. Anaya and the motorcycle came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Alcohol has been determined to be involved in this collision and Anaya was already on DUI probation for a previous offense. The case will be forwarded to the Tulare County District Attorney for review.

So far this year, the District Attorney’s Office says it has filed six DUI murder cases involving suspects who had previous DUI convictions. This equals the combined total of such filings from 2018 and 2019.

“There are too many options that exist today to get home safe than to drive impaired,” DA Tim Ward said. “Not driving while drunk or buzzed is always the right choice. Please, be safe.”