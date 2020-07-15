Police find body in Visalia ditch

VISALIA – A dead body was reported to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, and now they’re attempting to figure out what happened. On July 1, deputies were called to the 2700 block of W. Sedona Ave. in Visalia for a suspicious death. The body of 48-year-old Saul Cortez was discovered in an irrigation ditch by someone passing by. Emergency responders arrived on scene and removed Cortez from the ditch. There is no evidence of foul play and/or second party involvement. His death is being considered “accidental” at this time.

The Coroner’s Office is currently searching for any relatives of Mr. Cortez. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Webb or Sgt. Rhoads of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office at 559-687-7000. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]