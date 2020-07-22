Tulare PD officer shot in struggle

Tulare Police officer was shot in the leg when a wanted suspect tried to pull his gun from its holster; officer is recovering at home and will return to duty soon

TULARE – A Tulare officer was shot last week during a struggle with a man during a traffic stop.

Just after 9 p.m. on July 17, the Tulare Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a rear license plate in the parking lot of Panda Express, located in the 1100 block of East Prosperity Avenue in Tulare.

The vehicle was occupied by two males so another officer arrived to assist with the stop and made contact with the passenger while the first officer spoke to the driver. The male passenger appeared to be nervous and attempted to provide a false name. Officers were able to confirm his identity as Fernando Trinidad Ruelas, who was found to have a felony warrant for second degree robbery. When officers asked Ruelas to step out of the vehicle, the suspect tried to run but was quickly tackled. The suspect continued to be combative and during the struggle one of the officer’s firearm was discharged while still in the holster. The suspect was eventually tased and placed in handcuffs.