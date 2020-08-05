Distracted driver hits cop during traffic stop

Driver loses control of car and hits a vehicle the VPD officer had pulled over on Highway 198 at Ben Maddox
VISALIA – A Visalia Police officer was injured on Monday during a routine traffic stop.
At 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 3, two officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer on Highway 198 at the Ben Maddox Way off ramp. After the officers had exited their vehicles, an inattentive driver heading westbound on the highway was unable to stop for slow moving traffic and lost control of his vehicle. The driver’s vehicle hit the guard rail and careened back across both westbound lanes.
The front of the vehicle collided with the trailer and the trailer struck one of the officers resulting in moderate injuries to the officer.
Officer Dale Rush was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Rush is a 19-year veteran of the law enforcement and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. The investigation was completed by the California Highway Patrol.
Man arrested for DUI hit a light pole, rolled car into a pedestrian
At 10:22 a.m. on Aug. 3, Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lovers Lane and Walnut Avenue for a traffic collision. Witnesses told officer a black Honda Pilot, driven by 51-year-old Nenad Rick Radojevic, was traveling south bound on Lovers Lane when the SUV left the roadway and hit a light pole. The collision caused the vehicle to rollover and struck a pedestrian who was doing landscaping nearby.
Radojevic, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was contacted and arrested for driving under the influence. Both Rodojevic and the pedestrian sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.
Motorcyclist ejected after hitting tractor
A Bakersfield motorcyclist hit a John Deer tractor last week causing himself serious injuries.
At 9:35 p.m. on July 29, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received a call of a traffic collision on Avenue 232 west of Road 44 east of Tulare. Medical personnel were already responding. During the course of the investigation it was determined, 38-year-old Dustin Rigsby was riding a white Yamaha motorcycle traveling eastbound on Avenue 232 at an unknown speed. At the same time Ernesto Gomez, 40, was driving a John Deer tractor, towing an Air-Blast agricultural sprayer rig, within the eastbound lane of Avenue 232, directly ahead of the Yamaha motorcycle, traveling at 10 miles per hour.
The front of the Yamaha motorcycle crashed into the left wheel/tire of the sprayer. Rigsby was ejected from the Yamaha motorcycle. He was transported by helicopter to Kaweah Delta Hospital for treatment of his injuries.