Distracted driver hits cop during traffic stop

Driver loses control of car and hits a vehicle the VPD officer had pulled over on Highway 198 at Ben Maddox

VISALIA – A Visalia Police officer was injured on Monday during a routine traffic stop.

At 7:55 a.m. on Aug. 3, two officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle pulling a trailer on Highway 198 at the Ben Maddox Way off ramp. After the officers had exited their vehicles, an inattentive driver heading westbound on the highway was unable to stop for slow moving traffic and lost control of his vehicle. The driver’s vehicle hit the guard rail and careened back across both westbound lanes.

The front of the vehicle collided with the trailer and the trailer struck one of the officers resulting in moderate injuries to the officer.

Officer Dale Rush was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Rush is a 19-year veteran of the law enforcement and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. The investigation was completed by the California Highway Patrol.