Exeter teen shot while driving on Visalia Road

Sheriff Logs

Sunday, Aug. 2

Around 2:30 this morning, Tulare County sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at the Jack in the Box in Delano near County Line Road. When deputies arrived, they were told a man was shot while waiting in line in the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and is still outstanding. Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact detective Bryan De Haan or Sergeant Steve Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Around 11 on Aug. 1, TCSO deputies responded to a call of a 39-year-old man who fell about 100 feet near Nobe Young Falls in Johnsondale. The man is alive and is suffering from major injuries. Two Tulare County sheriff’s deputies are with him and are waiting for helicopter assistance from CHP. The Tulare County sheriff’s search and rescue technical rope team is also in route to the area in case the helicopter is unable to affect the rescue. The man was airlifted by the CHP helicopter to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Thursday July, 30

Just after 11:30 p.m. on July 30, Tulare County Sheriff Deputies responded to a shooting in the 15700 block of Paradise Avenue in Ivanhoe. When Deputies arrived, they were told two people had been shot and were taken to a nearby hospital. A third person later arrived at the hospital and claimed to be a victim of the same incident. All three victims are males and are under the age of 19. None of the victims sustained life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The case is currently under investigation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department TAGNET Unit.