Visalia and Tulare Police end July on a high note with drug busts

Tulare and Visalia police seize money, safes and arrest two in major marijuana bust

VISALIA – Visalia and Tulare police departments ended the month of July on a high note after busting a major marijuana operation.

According to a Visalia Police Department press release, a month long investigation into several illegal indoor marijuana grows and electrical bypasses, the Visalia Police Department’s narcotics unit, special enforcement unit, Tulare Area Regional Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET), youth services unit, property crimes unit and the Tulare Police Department served two search warrants early on Friday, July 31.

One was at a residence in the 2800 N. Church in Visalia, and the other one was at a residence in the 2000 block of Iacovetti in Tulare. As a result, a large amount of U.S. currency, two safes, indicia and evidence indicative of sales of narcotics were seized.

Jing Shi Zhang, 35, and Bin Mai Liang, 36, were arrested and booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility for cultivation of marijuana, theft of utilities and conspiracy.