Local men arrested trafficking meth in Reno

Last week, Pina pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Mediano pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. And Lozano pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Pina, Mediano, and Lozano are scheduled to be sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du on Nov. 16, 2020.

The maximum statutory penalties are: life in prison and a $10 million fine, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the regional crime suppression unit which included, at the time of this investigation, the Reno Police Department and the Sparks Police Department. Assistant U.S. attorneys Megan Rachow and Peter Walkingshaw are prosecuting the case.