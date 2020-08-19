Visalia Fire Department arrests arsonist for starting dumpster fire

Visalia police arrest Charles Spurlock for allegedly starting a dumpster fire behind businesses on Main St.
VISALIA – For all intents and purposes 2020 has been a dumpster fire for businesses. What doesn’t help is having to deal with an actual dumpster fire.
At 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind 227 E. Main St. in an enclosure in the east Acequia parking structure. The fire suppression system in the dumpster area activated which kept the fire from spreading.
The same day officers responded to the corner of Main and Court streets regarding a downtown security officer watching a subject he had seen in the area of the dumpster just prior to the fire. Officers located and contacted Charles Spurlock, 40. After some follow up investigation, Spurlock was identified as the arsonist. Spurlock was arrested for arson, possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation and booked into Tulare County Jail.
Visalia police logs
Tuesday, Aug. 11
At 11 a.m., officers responded to the 26000 block of S. Mooney Boulevard for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers located the suspect vehicle, a blue Toyota Camry, in the 4000 block of S. Mooney Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. Officers were notified of a bag which had been tossed out of the vehicle prior to the traffic stop. A bag containing a replica firearm was found nearby. The driver, Dymend Guyton, 19, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child endangerment. One of the passengers, Dominik Guyton, 18, was identified as the suspect who brandished the replica firearm at the victims during the disturbance call. Both suspects were booked at the Tulare County adult pretrial facility. The remaining occupants were juveniles and were released to a parent.
Monday, Aug. 10
At 1:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Shirk and Sunnyview for a suspicious circumstance. The caller reported an item in the roadway that had the appearance of a explosive device. Officers located the item and based on its appearance, officers believed it could be explosive. The surrounding area was blocked off and nearby businesses and schools were locked down. The Central Valley Regional Bomb Squad responded and rendered the item safe. Further investigation revealed it was a hoax device. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.