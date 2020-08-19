Visalia Fire Department arrests arsonist for starting dumpster fire

Visalia police arrest Charles Spurlock for allegedly starting a dumpster fire behind businesses on Main St.

VISALIA – For all intents and purposes 2020 has been a dumpster fire for businesses. What doesn’t help is having to deal with an actual dumpster fire.

At 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, the Visalia Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind 227 E. Main St. in an enclosure in the east Acequia parking structure. The fire suppression system in the dumpster area activated which kept the fire from spreading.

The same day officers responded to the corner of Main and Court streets regarding a downtown security officer watching a subject he had seen in the area of the dumpster just prior to the fire. Officers located and contacted Charles Spurlock, 40. After some follow up investigation, Spurlock was identified as the arsonist. Spurlock was arrested for arson, possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation and booked into Tulare County Jail.