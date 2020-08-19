Visalia man arrested for child porn

Visalia man arrested by sheriff’s cyber-crimes unit for distributing child pornography online

VISALIA – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has managed to take a heinous criminal off the internet super highway thanks to the department’s cyber-crimes unit.

Last Thursday, Aug. 13 the sheriff’s office’ Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Sergio Gonzalez, 31, of Visalia for distributing child pornography online.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Gonzalez created a fake social media account, where he shared images of child pornography. During a search warrant at his home, Gonzalez was found to be in possession of multiple images of child pornography.

He is currently being held on $1.7 million bail at the South County Detention Center.