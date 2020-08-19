Visalia man arrested for child porn

Visalia man arrested by sheriff’s cyber-crimes unit for distributing child pornography online
VISALIA – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has managed to take a heinous criminal off the internet super highway thanks to the department’s cyber-crimes unit.
Last Thursday, Aug. 13 the sheriff’s office’ Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Sergio Gonzalez, 31, of Visalia for distributing child pornography online.
Through their investigation, detectives learned Gonzalez created a fake social media account, where he shared images of child pornography. During a search warrant at his home, Gonzalez was found to be in possession of multiple images of child pornography.
He is currently being held on $1.7 million bail at the South County Detention Center.
Sheriff’s log
Thursday, Aug. 13
The Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot near a canal bank in the area of Ave 440 and Road 136 in Orosi on Aug. 12. Jorge Cruz Abreu, 19, of Orosi was found shot to death on last Wednesday and homicide investigators have been working around the clock looking for evidence. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Friday, Aug. 14
Just after 11 p.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Ave. 400 in Dinuba for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead inside the home. The name of the deceased was not released by the Sheriff’s Office as of press time. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.