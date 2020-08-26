Three members of local gang charged in federal court for mass shooting

The mass shooting happened on Nov. 17, 2019 when four shooters, armed with semi-automatic pistols, sneaked into a backyard in the 5300 block of East Lamona in Fresno and fired into a crowd of 16 people gathered for a football party. There was a total of 35 people at the home.

According to the indictment, members and associates of the MBS held a meeting earlier that day and conspired to commit a retaliatory murder. They selected the residence, chose shooters, provided them with guns, and drove to the target location. Vang, Delgado, and Xiong, who attended the meeting, were designated as lookouts. They positioned themselves on street corners near the target residence to report the presence of law enforcement to the shooters or other gang members. Vang, Delgado, and Xiong were charged by criminal complaint on Jan. 2 and have been detained in federal custody since that date.

Additionally, on Jan. 2, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed a related felony complaint in the Fresno County Superior Court charging Ger Lee, 27; Anthony Montes, 27; Porge Kue, 26; and Billy Xiong, 25, with special circumstances murder, conspiracy to commit murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, as well as enhancements for personally using and discharging firearms in the commission of the offenses and for committing the crimes for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.