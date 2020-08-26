Woman charged with growing 800 marijuana plants indoors

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday. Aug. 23

At 11:41 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of south Burke. Upon arrival, officers contacted a witness who observed a newer model white SUV traveling southbound on Burke fire two shots in an unknown direction and fled the scene. Officers recovered two spent shell casings on the roadway; no damage to a residence was located. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. officers responded to the AM/PM Market at Caldwell and West for a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Upon arrival it was learned that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after he tripped and fell into the path of the vehicle as it was pulling away from a gas pump. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Drugs and Alcohol not suspected. The collision is still under investigation.

Friday, Aug. 21

At 1:45 a.m. patrol officers responded to a Downtown Security call for service. A subject was tearing down the outdoor seating tent at Rookies. Security lost sight of the subject and officers were checking the area. At 2:00 a.m. officers made traffic stop for reckless driving at Church and Noble. Jose Alcauter, 25, was taken into custody at that location. Further investigation by the arresting officers found that Alcauter fit the description of the vandalism suspect. Downtown Security was contacted and positively ID’d Alcauter from the vandalism call. He was booked for the listed charges.

Thursday, Aug. 20

At 9:55 a.m. a Visalia Police Department H.O.P.E. officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Houston Ave and Hall Street for a vehicle code violation. The driver, Norma A. Navarro, 42, was found to be operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Navarro, as well as the passenger, David W. Marsh, 64, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills without a valid prescription. Both Navarro and Marsh were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills), possession of a controlled substance for sale (methamphetamine), transportation of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and Navarro had the added charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Both were transported and booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility.