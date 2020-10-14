Possible arsonist makes hay out of Trump, Nunes signs

Tulare County Fire and Sheriff departments believe arsonist set fire to political campaign signs for the last two weeks

DINUBA – For the second straight week political signs went up in smoke along with thousands of dollars worth of hay.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, Tulare County Sheriff deputies and Tulare County Fire were called to the area of Road 80 and Ave 384 in Dinuba for a fire. Investigators arrived on scene and discovered a large hay stack with numerous campaign signs for Devin Nunes and President Donald Trump on fire.

Detectives found evidence indicating the fire was started on purpose. This is the second fire at this location in less than two weeks. Both are believed to be arson. The first fire at this location burned over $5,000 worth of hay.

This is an active investigation and evidence found at the scene won’t be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.