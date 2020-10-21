Girl injured riding on top of car in downtown Visalia

Visalia police arrest driver for DUI, girl hits her head when car enters downtown parking structure
VISALIA – As the weather improves it’s nice the feel the wind in your hair. Preferable from inside the car, not on top of the roof, as it enters a downtown parking structure, and of course without a drunk driver at the helm.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, officers responded to a medical aid call in the parking structure located at 300 E. Acequia Ave. Upon arrival officers located an adult female victim suffering from serious injuries.
The investigation revealed that the victim had been riding on the roof of a motor vehicle in the downtown area. When the vehicle entered the parking structure the victim struck her head and was thrown from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Vanessa Guevara-Sanchez, 21, of Visalia.
Guevara-Sanchez was arrested at the scene for DUI causing injury and booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.
Visalia Police Logs
Saturday, Oct. 17
At approximately 8:35 p.m. officers responded to numerous calls for service at various locations throughout Visalia regarding street racers with the possibility of intersection takeovers. Officers promptly responded to these locations and were successful in keeping the intersections clear. The Visalia Police Department coordinated with the Visalia Area CHP and their air unit. Both were instrumental in assisting patrol with taking enforcement actions and dispersing vehicles.
Thursday, Oct. 15
At approximately 6:45 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Upon arrival it was learned that the adult male pedestrian crossed the roadway into the path of a northbound vehicle when he was struck. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
At approximately 10:52 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a subject inside the City of Visalia Corporation Yard. Officers learned that a subject had gained access to the yard and possibly removed property from a city vehicle. Officers later located Wesley Curtis, 33, of Visalia nearby. Curtis was in possession of property that was ultimately identified as city property. Curtis had forced entry into a city vehicle and removed property. Curtis was booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for burglary, vehicle tampering, and possession of stolen property
Wednesday, Oct. 14
At 1:39 a.m. officers responded to a report of trespassing in progress at 1920 E. Mineral King Ave. Upon arrival, an officer observed a vehicle leaving the area and conducted an traffic stop. The driver, Hector Barraza, 26, of Visalia, had gained entry to the locked yard and attempted to break into several vehicles and was ultimately successful. Barraza removed property from the vehicle and fled as officers arrived at the business. Additionally, officers located burglary tools in the suspect’s vehicle. Barraza was ultimately booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for burglary, vehicle tampering, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing and possession of stolen property.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
At approximately 10:45 p.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department patrol division attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Goshen Avenue. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the vehicle voluntarily stopped in the area of Ben Maddox Way and St. John’s and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect in this case has been identified as Kimberly Romero, 24, of Visalia. Romero was subsequently booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for felony evading, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.