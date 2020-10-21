Girl injured riding on top of car in downtown Visalia

Visalia Police Logs

Saturday, Oct. 17

At approximately 8:35 p.m. officers responded to numerous calls for service at various locations throughout Visalia regarding street racers with the possibility of intersection takeovers. Officers promptly responded to these locations and were successful in keeping the intersections clear. The Visalia Police Department coordinated with the Visalia Area CHP and their air unit. Both were instrumental in assisting patrol with taking enforcement actions and dispersing vehicles.

Thursday, Oct. 15

At approximately 6:45 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Upon arrival it was learned that the adult male pedestrian crossed the roadway into the path of a northbound vehicle when he was struck. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

At approximately 10:52 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a subject inside the City of Visalia Corporation Yard. Officers learned that a subject had gained access to the yard and possibly removed property from a city vehicle. Officers later located Wesley Curtis, 33, of Visalia nearby. Curtis was in possession of property that was ultimately identified as city property. Curtis had forced entry into a city vehicle and removed property. Curtis was booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for burglary, vehicle tampering, and possession of stolen property

Wednesday, Oct. 14

At 1:39 a.m. officers responded to a report of trespassing in progress at 1920 E. Mineral King Ave. Upon arrival, an officer observed a vehicle leaving the area and conducted an traffic stop. The driver, Hector Barraza, 26, of Visalia, had gained entry to the locked yard and attempted to break into several vehicles and was ultimately successful. Barraza removed property from the vehicle and fled as officers arrived at the business. Additionally, officers located burglary tools in the suspect’s vehicle. Barraza was ultimately booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for burglary, vehicle tampering, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing and possession of stolen property.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

At approximately 10:45 p.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department patrol division attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Goshen Avenue. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the vehicle voluntarily stopped in the area of Ben Maddox Way and St. John’s and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect in this case has been identified as Kimberly Romero, 24, of Visalia. Romero was subsequently booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for felony evading, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.