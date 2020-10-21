Porterville pedestrian killed in hit and run

CHP arrest driver after a striking 15-year-old in crosswalk at Newcomb Street and Olive Avenue

PORTERVILLE – A Porterville teenage was killed last Friday night after being struck in the crosswalk at Olive Avenue and N. Newcomb Street. California Highway Patrol responded and eventually arrested the driver after he fled the scene.

According to CHP, officers received the call at approximately 10:38 p.m. Officers from the Visalia area office and medical personnel responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation determined a 15-year-old male was riding a bicycle southbound on North Newcomb Street, in the east crosswalk of West Olive Avenue, at an unknown speed.

H. Torres, whose full name was not released by CHP, was driving a 2020 Can Am Maverick XRC westbound on West Olive Avenue, entering the intersection with North Newcomb Street, at an unknown speed. The front right of the Can Am collided with the bicycle.

As a result of this collision, the bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to Sierra View District Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 11:32 p.m. Torres sustained no injuries as a result of the collision. Immediately following the collision, Torres fled the scene and was later apprehended. Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to have been a factor in this collision. This collision is pending further investigation.