Porterville pedestrian killed in hit and run

CHP arrest driver after a striking 15-year-old in crosswalk at Newcomb Street and Olive Avenue
PORTERVILLE – A Porterville teenage was killed last Friday night after being struck in the crosswalk at Olive Avenue and N. Newcomb Street. California Highway Patrol responded and eventually arrested the driver after he fled the scene.
According to CHP, officers received the call at approximately 10:38 p.m. Officers from the Visalia area office and medical personnel responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation determined a 15-year-old male was riding a bicycle southbound on North Newcomb Street, in the east crosswalk of West Olive Avenue, at an unknown speed.
H. Torres, whose full name was not released by CHP, was driving a 2020 Can Am Maverick XRC westbound on West Olive Avenue, entering the intersection with North Newcomb Street, at an unknown speed. The front right of the Can Am collided with the bicycle.
As a result of this collision, the bicyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to Sierra View District Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 11:32 p.m. Torres sustained no injuries as a result of the collision. Immediately following the collision, Torres fled the scene and was later apprehended. Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to have been a factor in this collision. This collision is pending further investigation.
Tulare man killed near Bakersfield
A Tulare truck driver is dead after being struck while helping a stranded motorist on Highway 99 near Bakersfield.
The man, only identified as a 22-year-old Tulare man, was standing next to his tow truck on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99 just south of Woollomes Avenue on Oct. 15 when, just before 10 p.m., a Mazda CX-5 drove into the shoulder of the road and struck the truck driver. California Highway Patrol officers from the Bakersfield office responded to the scene. The Tulare man’s injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mazda, 48-year-old Grant Miller of Fresno, sustained only minor injuries. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion that he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this collision is encouraged to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.