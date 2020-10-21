Visalia man crashes into wine harvester

CHP unsure how 31-year-old driver crashed into the back of the piece of farm equipment on Oct. 13

VISALIA – Officers are still unsure why a Visalia man drove his car into the back of piece of farm equipment last week, sending him to the hospital with severe injuries.

On Oct. 13, California Highway Patrol officers from the Visalia office responded to a call of a two vehicle collision on Road 188 north of Avenue 256 just south of Exeter. The preliminary investigation determined Angel Garcia, 31, of Visalia was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Road 188 approaching a Vector Wine Harvester from behind. For reasons yet to be determined, Garcia allowed his Chevrolet to collide into the rear of the harvester at 5:15 p.m.

Garcia was airlifted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center due to the extent of his injuries. The driver of the harvester, 47-year-old Jose Villafan of Madera, declined medical transportation from the scene. No one was arrested and collision remains under investigation.