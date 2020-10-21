Visalia man crashes into wine harvester

CHP unsure how 31-year-old driver crashed into the back of the piece of farm equipment on Oct. 13
VISALIA – Officers are still unsure why a Visalia man drove his car into the back of piece of farm equipment last week, sending him to the hospital with severe injuries.
On Oct. 13, California Highway Patrol officers from the Visalia office responded to a call of a two vehicle collision on Road 188 north of Avenue 256 just south of Exeter. The preliminary investigation determined Angel Garcia, 31, of Visalia was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Road 188 approaching a Vector Wine Harvester from behind. For reasons yet to be determined, Garcia allowed his Chevrolet to collide into the rear of the harvester at 5:15 p.m.
Garcia was airlifted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center due to the extent of his injuries. The driver of the harvester, 47-year-old Jose Villafan of Madera, declined medical transportation from the scene. No one was arrested and collision remains under investigation.
San Diego man killed on Hwy 99
Visalia area CHP are also not sure what caused a San Diego man swerve in front of another car sending his vehicle into the guardrail.
At about 9 p.m. on Oct. 13, CHP officers responded to a two-car collision on Highway 99 south of Property Avenue in Tulare. It was determined that the driver of a 2005 Mercedes, whose name has not been released pending notification of the family, was entering the highway from the Blackstone Street on-ramp when he veered into the second lane of southbound traffic. The Mercedes was then struck by a 2017 Volvo at about 50 mph. The impact sent the Mercedes into the guardrail where it stopped in the median partially blocking the first lane. The Volvo continued southbound before coming to a stop on the side of the highway.
The driver of the Mercedes, only identified as a 53-year-old male from San Diego, was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, 45-year-old Ali Alizadeh of Montreal, Canada, did not report having any injuries.
Drugs/alcohol have yet to be determined as a factor in this collision but the crash is still under investigation.