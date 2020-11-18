Car strikes teen on unlit stretch of Riggin Avenue

Driver could not see skateboarder after nightfall on Riggin west of Shirk Road

VISALIA – Late last month California Highway Patrol officers in Visalia were forced to investigate the unfortunate death of a teenage pedestrian.

On Friday, Oct. 30 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Visalia area CHP were dispatched to Riggin Avenue, west of Shirk Road. An initial investigation found a 14-year-old pedestrian was riding a skateboard westbound on Riggin Avenue on a dark unlit roadway. Heath Burkhead was driving a Ford pick-up westbound on Riggin Ave, at 55-60 miles per hour, approaching the 14-year-old.

Due to the dark conditions, Burkhead did not see the skateboarder and the 14-year-old was struck by the Ford.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Burkhead remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. According to a CHP collision report alcohol or drugs were not a factor in this collision and the incident is still under investigation.