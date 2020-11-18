Deputies find alleged killer within hours of the crime

Sheila Bray is arrested for the alleged murder of an unidentified driver near Tule River Reservation

TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff deputies made quick work out of a possible murder case on Saturday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday morning that at 11 p.m. on Nov. 14, deputies were called to a car accident in the 100 block of Reservation Road on the Tule River Reservation. When deputies got there, they found a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot.