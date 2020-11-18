Deputies find alleged killer within hours of the crime

Sheila Bray is arrested for the alleged murder of an unidentified driver near Tule River Reservation
TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff deputies made quick work out of a possible murder case on Saturday night.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday morning that at 11 p.m. on Nov. 14, deputies were called to a car accident in the 100 block of Reservation Road on the Tule River Reservation. When deputies got there, they found a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot.
The man was dead at the scene. Detectives with the homicide unit responded and took over the investigation. Detectives worked throughout the morning and identified 44-year-old Sheila Bray from Porterville, as the suspect responsible for the murder.
Bray was taken into custody without incident and has been booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of homicide.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Steve Sanchez or Detective Brad McLean with the Homicide unit at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.