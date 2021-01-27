Kingpin pleads guilty to setting up Valley drug trafficking ring in Visalia

Castro, aka “Old Man,” is a high-ranking member of the Nuestra Familia prison gang who used a contraband cell phone from inside Pleasant Valley State Prison in Fresno County to arrange for the formation of a new street gang regiment in Kings and Tulare Counties. He is 50 years old and serving consecutive life sentences. According to the plea agreement, Castro was recorded on a wiretap conspiring with associates outside of prison to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Between May 5, 2019, and May 15, 2019, Castro coordinated the transportation of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine from the Sacramento area to a residence in Visalia. Castro arranged for co-conspirators outside of prison, members of the Norteno street gang, to protect the narcotics during transit. When the drugs arrived in Visalia, Castro discussed with local gang members plans to distribute the methamphetamine to buyers throughout the Central Valley.

Castro faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Castro has also been charged with coordinating the distribution of 500 grams of cocaine from a stash house in Kings County as part of a larger case last year. Castro and 31-year-old Raymond Lopez, another high-ranking member of Nuestra Familia, were charged with orchestrating a drug and gun trafficking ring from their Pleasant Valley Prison cells being carried out by nearly 100 Norteno gang members in Kings, Tulare, Kern and Fresno counties. Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from local, county, state and federal agencies, backed by surveillance, tactical and air support, served 55 search warrants in Kings, Tulare, Kern and Fresno counties on June 18, 2019 to bring down the trafficking ring. Known as Operation Red Reaper, the multi-agency operation arrested 96 gang members, including six from Visalia, charged with federal drug distribution crimes.