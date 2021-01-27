Thieves steal computers, student belongings at Cutler Elementary

CUTLER – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Cutler Elementary School in Cutler for a burglary last week. The school principal told deputies that sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, two men forced their way into the main office, as well as several classrooms and took school computer equipment, other property belonging to students and money.

The total estimated loss was about $3,375. The school’s surveillance video caught the two suspects on the property during the time of the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Javier Guerrero or Sgt. Larry Camacho at The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office general investigations unit at 559-802-9523, or 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218. Information can also be left anonymously at TCSO Tip Now 559-725-4194 or [email protected]