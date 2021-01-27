Visalia teen arrested in Ivanhoe murder case

Sheriff’s deputies arrest a minor in connection with a 39-year-old’s death in Ivanhoe, deputies seize rifle believed to be involved in the shooting

TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff deputies made quick work of a murder in Ivanhoe, locating the main suspect in the case in less than 24 hours.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 15800 block of Azalea Avenue in Ivanhoe. just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 19. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death inside the home. During the investigation, homicide detectives learned an argument between family members ended in the death of the 39-year-old victim, who had been shot multiple times.