Visalia teen arrested in Ivanhoe murder case

Sheriff’s deputies arrest a minor in connection with a 39-year-old’s death in Ivanhoe, deputies seize rifle believed to be involved in the shooting
TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff deputies made quick work of a murder in Ivanhoe, locating the main suspect in the case in less than 24 hours.
According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 15800 block of Azalea Avenue in Ivanhoe. just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 19. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death inside the home. During the investigation, homicide detectives learned an argument between family members ended in the death of the 39-year-old victim, who had been shot multiple times.
Detectives quickly identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect. His name is being withheld because he is a minor. He was armed with a rifle and considered dangerous as he ran off. Throughout the night and early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s office County Apprehension Team Tracking Criminals in Hiding (CATTCH) Unit conducted surveillance at a home in the 900 Block of West Ashland Street in Visalia. On the afternoon of Tuesday Jan. 19, members from the Sheriff’s SWAT Team, CATTCH, general investigations unit and homicide detectives served a search warrant at the home on Ashland Street, where the suspect was taken into custody.
During a search of the property, the weapon believed to be used in the shooting was seized. This investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Joshua Lowry or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at [email protected], or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.