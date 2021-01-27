Visalia Police speeds over to Speedway gas station, catch robber in the act

Visalia police catch robber leaving gas station on Mineral King just as they arrive to the call
VISALIA – Police wish they could arrive to every crime just as it occurs, and last Wednesday they did.
According to the Visalia Police Department, alleged thief, Noel Contreras, 29, ran out of a robbery at Speedway, at 1375, E. Mineral King, and into the waiting arms of the officers on scene.
VPD reported that at approximately 1:35 a.m., the officers responded to the location and found Contreras entered into the store, selected several items and began to open them. An employee asked Contreras to leave the store and he then threatened to physically assault the employee. Contreras fled and was detained by officers arriving on scene.
Contreras was found to be in possession of stolen items from the location and was in possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility
Visalia Police Logs
Sunday, Jan. 24
At approximately 12:01 p.m., officers were dispatched regarding a disturbance which had occurred. The suspect, David Aguilar, 22, made threats to harm the known victim and her family members. The suspect was contacted at his residence and taken into custody without incident. He was later booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for charges of making terrorist threats.
Saturday, Jan. 23
At 2:52 p.m., officers responded to 3533 W. Noble at the Laundry Lady Cleaner, regarding an armed robbery which had just occurred. An unknown male suspect approached an adult male employee, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and an undetermined amount of money then fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
At approximately 12:31 a.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to the 1100 block of North West Street for a report of a shooting into an occupied residence. Officers learned an unknown suspect fired several shots into the residence and fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.