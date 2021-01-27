Visalia Police speeds over to Speedway gas station, catch robber in the act

Visalia police catch robber leaving gas station on Mineral King just as they arrive to the call

VISALIA – Police wish they could arrive to every crime just as it occurs, and last Wednesday they did.

According to the Visalia Police Department, alleged thief, Noel Contreras, 29, ran out of a robbery at Speedway, at 1375, E. Mineral King, and into the waiting arms of the officers on scene.

VPD reported that at approximately 1:35 a.m., the officers responded to the location and found Contreras entered into the store, selected several items and began to open them. An employee asked Contreras to leave the store and he then threatened to physically assault the employee. Contreras fled and was detained by officers arriving on scene.

Contreras was found to be in possession of stolen items from the location and was in possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility