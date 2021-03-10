Sheriff’s office recovers almost 100 catalytic converters

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, last Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m., deputies were called to the area of 600 N. Vineyard in Earlimart for a probation compliance check on Royer Gonzalez, 27, of Earlimart.

During their investigation, deputies found 20 catalytic converters. Ag detectives were then called to the scene and served a search warrant on the home and found 73 more catalytic converters. In total, detectives recovered about $167,400 in catalytic converters.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into Custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of Possession of Stolen Property.