Sheriff’s office recovers almost 100 catalytic converters

Sheriff deputies find 93 stolen catalytic converters worth $167,400 in Earlimart
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff deputies recovered over $150,000 worth of catalytic converters last week, and arrested the guy holding the bag.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, last Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m., deputies were called to the area of 600 N. Vineyard in Earlimart for a probation compliance check on Royer Gonzalez, 27, of Earlimart.
During their investigation, deputies found 20 catalytic converters. Ag detectives were then called to the scene and served a search warrant on the home and found 73 more catalytic converters. In total, detectives recovered about $167,400 in catalytic converters.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked into Custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of Possession of Stolen Property.