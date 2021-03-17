Cops catch Costco thief who tried to cut and run

Visalia PD arrest Ryan Popejoy after stealing from Costco, brandishing a knife at an employee
VISALIA – Costco is known for slashing prices to give customers a good deal but one local man took it too far.
According to the Visalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to Costco, 1405 W. Cameron Ave., at 7:52 p.m. for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. A male subject, later identified as Ryan Popejoy, 28, took items and concealed them in his backpack. When Popejoy attempted to leave the store with the items, an employee attempted to stop him. Popejoy brandished a knife and threatened the employee. He fled on foot and was located by officers responding to the scene. He was arrested and booked at Tulare County pretrial facility.
Visalia Police Logs
Saturday, March 13
At 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fight in progress on North Park. Officers observed several subjects and vehicles leaving the area upon arrival. Officers began to investigate this incident as a report of a stab victim was dispatched to Kaweah Delta Medical Clinic. Officers learned a 15-year-old male was privately transported with a stab wound to the back. The two incidents were related, and further investigation was turned over to the VPD violent crimes unit.
Thursday, March 11
At approximately 8:21 p.m. officers in the special enforcement unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Main Street. The driver, Francisco Lopez, 29, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and had provided officers with a false name. Lopez was found to be a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammo. Lopez was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility.
Wednesday, March 10
At 5:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to a possible man with a gun in the 3600 block of South Mooney Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue. During the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle and a stolen loaded firearm was located. Abrann Perez-Pacheco, 23, and Sergio Hernandez, 23, were both arrested and booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility.