Cops catch Costco thief who tried to cut and run

Visalia Police Logs

Saturday, March 13

At 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fight in progress on North Park. Officers observed several subjects and vehicles leaving the area upon arrival. Officers began to investigate this incident as a report of a stab victim was dispatched to Kaweah Delta Medical Clinic. Officers learned a 15-year-old male was privately transported with a stab wound to the back. The two incidents were related, and further investigation was turned over to the VPD violent crimes unit.

Thursday, March 11

At approximately 8:21 p.m. officers in the special enforcement unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Main Street. The driver, Francisco Lopez, 29, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and had provided officers with a false name. Lopez was found to be a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammo. Lopez was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility.

Wednesday, March 10

At 5:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to a possible man with a gun in the 3600 block of South Mooney Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue. During the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle and a stolen loaded firearm was located. Abrann Perez-Pacheco, 23, and Sergio Hernandez, 23, were both arrested and booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility.