Orosi woman arrested, suspected of killing boyfriend

Deputies arrest Mallory Rodriguez for allegedly killer her boyfriend in East Orosi

TULARE COUNTY – Last Sunday Sheriff deputies responded to calls of a suicide, but after some investigating the scene there was clearly more to the story.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, after 7:00 a.m. deputies were called to a home in the 13900 block of Avenue 417 in East Orosi for a possible suicide. When deputies arrived, they found Juan Jimenez Rodriguez, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, deputies determined Rodriguez had actually been shot and had not committed suicide. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and found evidence indicating the case was a murder and identified Mallory Rodriguez, 28, as the suspect. Detectives say Mallory and Juan were dating.

Mallory was arrested and booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s pre-trial facility. This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].