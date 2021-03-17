Orosi woman arrested, suspected of killing boyfriend

Deputies arrest Mallory Rodriguez for allegedly killer her boyfriend in East Orosi
TULARE COUNTY – Last Sunday Sheriff deputies responded to calls of a suicide, but after some investigating the scene there was clearly more to the story.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, after 7:00 a.m. deputies were called to a home in the 13900 block of Avenue 417 in East Orosi for a possible suicide. When deputies arrived, they found Juan Jimenez Rodriguez, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound.
During their investigation, deputies determined Rodriguez had actually been shot and had not committed suicide. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and found evidence indicating the case was a murder and identified Mallory Rodriguez, 28, as the suspect. Detectives say Mallory and Juan were dating.
Mallory was arrested and booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s pre-trial facility. This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].
Sheriff’s Log
Tuesday, March 8
At approximately 2:30 a.m. deputies did a patrol check in the 3500 Block of South Pratt Road in Tulare in regards to past criminal activity involving stolen vehicles and drug use. While in the area, deputies noticed a stolen vehicle. Inside the car were Kevin Lara, 22, and Lisa Whaley, 21. During their investigation, deputies learned the car was reported stolen out of Tulare in February. Lara also had both a felony and misdemeanor warrant for burglary and drug use. Whaley was on active probation and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested and booked at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility. Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously at [email protected] (text or voicemail) at 559-725-4194.