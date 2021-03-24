Deputies arrest scooter thief in Orosi

Sheriff deputies arrest Tina Guerrero for stealing a scooter from a elderly Vietnam veteran
TULARE COUNTY – Gas is getting more expensive by the day, but that does not give anyone the right to steal a scooter from an old man. Still, that’s what Sheriff deputies responded to last Wednesday in Orosi.
According to the Sheriff’s department, at 9 a.m., a 72-year-old disabled Vietnam Veteran parked his motorized scooter at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Orosi and then walked to McDonalds. While he was gone, Tina Guerrero, 35, rode by on a bicycle and spotted the veteran’s scooter. She left, then came back with a friend and took the scooter.
When the veteran returned to the parking lot, his electric scooter was missing. The scooter was worth about $1,200. Deputy Jonas Tirado found surveillance video that showed her taking the scooter, and not long after, Deputy Jason Hendersen tracked down Guerrero. She was arrested and booked into the adult pretrial facility. Deputies are still on the lookout for her accomplice.
Deputies Tirado, Hendersen and Hector Negrete quickly returned the scooter to the grateful veteran, who uses it as his main mode of transportation. Guerrero faces charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property and looting during a pandemic.
Sheriff’s Log
Friday, March 19
Just before 1:45 a.m., deputies stopped a white Chevrolet truck for speeding. While making the stop, deputies were advised the vehicle had just stolen a large amount of livestock feed from a dairy in Tulare. The truck’s license plates were covered in black tape to avoid being seen. In the bed of the truck, deputies found six large 55-gallon drums, one of which was filled with feed. Through further investigation, deputies learned the truck had been involved in several other thefts of livestock feed from the same dairy during the last month, stealing more than $8,000 in product. The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay. He was taken into custody. Maldonado was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and more than $15,000 in cash. Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at [email protected] or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.