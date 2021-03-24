Deputies arrest scooter thief in Orosi

Sheriff deputies arrest Tina Guerrero for stealing a scooter from a elderly Vietnam veteran

TULARE COUNTY – Gas is getting more expensive by the day, but that does not give anyone the right to steal a scooter from an old man. Still, that’s what Sheriff deputies responded to last Wednesday in Orosi.

According to the Sheriff’s department, at 9 a.m., a 72-year-old disabled Vietnam Veteran parked his motorized scooter at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Orosi and then walked to McDonalds. While he was gone, Tina Guerrero, 35, rode by on a bicycle and spotted the veteran’s scooter. She left, then came back with a friend and took the scooter.

When the veteran returned to the parking lot, his electric scooter was missing. The scooter was worth about $1,200. Deputy Jonas Tirado found surveillance video that showed her taking the scooter, and not long after, Deputy Jason Hendersen tracked down Guerrero. She was arrested and booked into the adult pretrial facility. Deputies are still on the lookout for her accomplice.

Deputies Tirado, Hendersen and Hector Negrete quickly returned the scooter to the grateful veteran, who uses it as his main mode of transportation. Guerrero faces charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property and looting during a pandemic.