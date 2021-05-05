Visalia Police arrest man for indecent exposure

Visalia Police Logs

Monday, May 3

At 6:56 a.m. officers were dispatched to a possible commercial burglary in progress at Able Towing, located in the 1900 block of East Mineral King Avenue. Patrol officers and property crimes detectives arrived on scene and located Jetwan Freeman, 29, inside of the business. During inspection of the property a broken window was located where Freeman had gained entry into the business. A backpack was also left in the area which had a loaded firearm in it, which was determined to belong to Freeman. Freeman was found to be on active parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Freeman was arrested and booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility.

Sunday, May 2

At 12:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to Hollister, 2031 S. Mooney Blvd., for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred. A male subject, later identified as Abel Cardenas, 48, took clothing items, and attempted to leave the store without paying. An employee attempted to stop him, and Cardenas brandished a pair of scissors, threatening him. Cardenas fled on foot and was located by officers responding to the scene. He was arrested and booked at the Tulare County adult pretrial facility.

Thursday, April 29

At approximately 12:07 a.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Caldwell Avenue and Demaree Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kevin Foster, 43, of Visalia. During the subsequent investigation officers located over 5 ounces of methamphetamine, scales, packaging material and other evidence of narcotics sales. As a result, Foster was taken into custody for possession and transportation of narcotics for sales, and ultimately transported to the Tulare County adult pretrial facility where he booked.

Wednesday, April 28

At approximately 12:07 a.m. a report was received of a trailer being stolen near the area of Mooney and Mid Valley. Patrol officers responded and took both suspects into custody for the stolen trailer. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed evidence of other crimes. Stolen mail, burglary tools and counterfeit currency along with the templates to make currency were located on the suspects and inside the vehicle. Both suspects were transported and booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial facility.

Tuesday, April 27

On April 24 at 10:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Laurel and Church regarding a stabbing that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a single non-life-threatening stab wound. Violent crimes detectives were called to the scene to take over the investigation. It was determined that the victim and suspect had been involved in an argument over a bicycle prior to the stabbing. Kevin Brown, 50, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. On April 27 at 9:00 a.m. Brown was located by HOPE officers and was taken into custody. He was booked at the Tulare County adult pretrial facility for attempted murder.