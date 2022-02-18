Farmersville man convicted of murdering his roommate

Alexander Shinn was convicted of killing his 25-year-old roommate with a metal bar on Dec. 8, 2018

VISALIA – A Tulare County jury made quick work of a 2018 murder where a Farmersville man turned himself in for killing his roommate and disposing of the body.

According to the District Attorney’s office, on Monday, Feb. 14, a jury convicted Alenxander Shinn, 28, of murdering his roommate on Dec. 8, 2018.

The DA’s office stated that in the early morning hours of that day, and after several weeks of tension in their Farmersville residence, Shinn bludgeoned his 25-year-old roommate with a metal bar while he was asleep on the couch. Shinn disposed of the victim in an orchard near Strathmore. After the body was found later that afternoon, Shinn called dispatch at the Farmersville Police Department and admitted to the killing.