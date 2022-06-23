Man denied parole in 1994 double murder

Tulare County prosecutors successfully delayed Aristeo Alvarado’s parole after being sentenced to life for a double murder in 1994
REPRESA, Calif. – A man serving a life sentence for the murder of two men and the attempted murder of a third was denied parole thanks at least in part to the district attorney’s office. Aristeo Alvarado will instead continue to carry out his sentence at Folsom State Prison.
On Wednesday, June 15 Tulare County District Attorney prosecutors secured the 3-year denial of parole for Alvarado, 58, with a virtual hearing for the 1994 shooting and killing of two men and wounding of a third in the South county.
Alvarado and the family of the victims were neighbors at the California Camp near Richgrove in southern Tulare County, with whom he had a long history of confrontations. This includes a threat from Alvarado to kill members of the family.
On April 24, 1994 Alvarado drove to Lake Woollomes near Delano and engaged the victims in an argument. After the argument, Alvarado stated: “Now there will be bloodshed,” and drove back to his house to retrieve a gun. He returned to the lake and brandished the firearm. The victims drove home with no desire to engage but Alvarado followed.
When the group arrived at the family residence Alvarado brandished the firearm again and shot one of the victims in the legs and feet when he approached. Alvarado then shot a second victim twice in the chest and a third time when the victim was lying on the ground. A third victim retrieved a firearm from his house and shot Alvarado four times. Alvarado returned fire, striking him in the back.
Alvarado was arrested after being driven by the camp manager’s son to Delano where he was treated for his wounds. At the time of the crime, Alvarado’s blood alcohol level was .25. Two of the victims died at the scene.
In 1995 Alvarado was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder with special allegation of personal use of a firearm. He was additionally convicted of attempted murder with the special allegations of personal use of a firearm and the infliction of great bodily injury. He was sentenced to 63 years-to-life in prison.