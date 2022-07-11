On duty Tulare police officer arrested for DUI

Tulare police arrest fellow office Frank Garcia citing him for driving under the influence in his marked patrol vehicle while on duty
TULARE – A Tulare Police officer is under investigation for driving under the influence while on duty.
On June 23, 2022 Tulare Police Department dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a Tulare Police officer who was observed parked and asleep in his marked patrol vehicle. The officer was identified by his unit number and determined to be Officer Frank Garcia, who has been employed with this department for two and half years.
“The Tulare Police Department wishes to clearly indicate its commitment to full disclosure and transparency with regard to reports of potential officer misconduct,” Police Chief Fred Ynclan said. “All individuals shall be held accountable for their actions.”
When the supervisor met with Garcia, it was determined that he demonstrated signs of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. At that point, to ensure full transparency and to avoid bias, the California Highway Patrol was contacted to conduct a DUI investigation.
After the completion of the investigation CHP arrested Garcia for driving under the influence, later to be issued a citation to appear in court. The California Highway Patrol submitted their case to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The Tulare County DA has formally filed charges against Garcia and will be moving forward with criminal court proceedings.
Parallel to the CHP’s criminal investigation, a separate internal affairs investigation was initiated by the Tulare Police Department. Per protocol, Garcia has been on paid administrative leave since the date of the incident.