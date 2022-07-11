Tulare PD arrest several suspects in deadly shooting

Three subjects were hit in a shooting on Stoney Creek Street, one died at the local hospital on Saturday, July 9

TULARE – Tulare police are questioning several suspects who struck three people and killed one on Stoney Creek Street over the weekend.

According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 the officers responded to the 1000 block of Stoney Creek Street regarding four to five shots fired. Upon arrival three subjects were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local area hospitals for treatment.