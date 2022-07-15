Shooter identified in 2008 murder

According to the District Attorney’s office, on July 13 District Attorney Tim Ward announced criminal charges relating to the 2008 shooting death of Hernan Diaz, 21.

In this case, a potential lead was discovered through the testing of DNA and Luis Villarreal, 34, was identified as the person responsible for murdering Hernan Diaz.

On July 8 when charges were filed, Villarreal was in local custody for recent misdemeanor convictions. Villarreal was arraigned on charges and pleaded not guilty on July 11. He is currently held without bail.

Villarreal is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing conference on Monday, July 18 in Department 19. If convicted, Villarreal faces life in prison.